PM Imran Khan inaugurates Green Line BRT project in Karachi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday inaugurated the much-awaited Greenline Rapid Bus Transit Project, one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying such a modern transport system was essential for the prosperity of the financial hub of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran said that no modern city could run without a transport system.

“China, despite its huge population, became a modern country due to a modern transport system,” he remarked.

He said that if the federal government was helping Karachi, it was like helping the country because the city generated the most revenue.

وزیراعظم عمران خان نے کراچی گرین لائن بس ریپڈ ٹرانزٹ سسٹم کا افتتاح کردیا۔

Addressing a large gathering after the inauguration ceremony, the premier said: “Karachi is the economic hub of Pakistan but unfortunately no government thought of this city before. A modern transport system is essential for the prosperity of Karachi and the Green Line BRT project is the first step towards it.”

Many governments came into power, but none of them looked after the Karachi transport system, claimed the premier.

PM Imran said that it was difficult for Karachi to become a modern city until the local management was improved.

The premier said Karachi needed to be given autonomy. He was happy that the plans, designed under the Karachi Transformation Plan, were running smoothly.

“The project on which I am more focused is K4. The project is likely to be completed by 2023,” the PM added.

On Bundal Islands, he said the province which would reap the most benefits from the Bundal Islands would be Sindh. He also announced that every household in Punjab would have a health insurance card by March next year.

PM Imran said the Sindh government should also coordinate for issuing health cards to the citizens, and the development of Bundal Islands in the province.

According to State Minister for Information, the Green Line BRT bus service has a capacity to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily.

Earlier today, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb claimed that PM Imran was putting up his nameplate on a project that was launched by Nawaz Sharif.

“Apart from putting up nameplates on Nawaz Sharif’s projects and beating his colleagues with sticks, the performance of the Imran Khan government is only to make the national security agencies controversial to save his seat,” she said.

What is the Green Line project?

The Green Line BRT project is a bus service completed at a huge cost of Rs35.5 billion. The project would provide modern travel facilities to 135,000 passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central Business District easy and safe.

Karachi’s Green Line BRT project is 24 km long which comprises 12.7 km elevated, 10.9 km at grade, and 422 meters underground path and has 25 stations.

The phase-II common strip from Gurumandir up to Municipal Park with a length of 2.5 km has two underpasses at MA Jinnah Road.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

The buses on the Green Line project would run for trial until December 24 and then they would be open for the public on December 25.