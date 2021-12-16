PM Imran Khan says G-B will see new era of prosperity with Skardu airport

Prime Minister Imran Khan, on Thursday, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplift the poor segment, and backward areas of the country.

Addressing a public gathering in Skardu today, he said that the government was taking steps to bring areas like Gilgit Baltistan (G-B), tribal districts, South Balochistan, interior Sindh and backward areas in Punjab at par with the developed ones.

Inaugurating the Skardu International Airport and Jaglot-Skardu Road, PM also expressed the confidence that both, international and domestic tourists, would visit G-B in the future.

“My view is that no country can develop unless it uplifts the poor and its underprivileged segment. Unfortunately, due to lack of uniform development, most parts of Pakistan remained underdeveloped,” said the premier.

میرا نظریہ یہ ہے کہ کوئی ملک تب تک ترقی نہیں کر سکتا جب تک وہ غریب لوگوں اور اپنے پسماندہ لوگوں کو اوپر نہ اٹھائے بد قسمتی سے یکساں ترقی نہ ہونے کی وجہ سے پاکستان کے بیشتر حصے ترقی سے محروم رہے۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان

Overseas Pakistanis would soon start visiting G-B now, providing livelihood opportunities to locals, said the premier.

“Gilgit-Baltistan is the most beautiful mountainous region amongst others in the world. A new era of prosperity is about to begin in this region with Skardu International Airport and international tourists including local Pakistanis will now be able to reach here easily.”

گلگت بلتستان پوری دنیا میں پہاڑی علاقوں میں سب سے زیادہ خوبصورت ترین علاقہ ہے، سکردو انٹرنیشنل ائیرپورٹ سے اس پورے علاقے میں خوشحالی کا نیا دور شروع ہونے والا ہے اور پاکستان سمیت بین الاقوامی سیاح اب یہاں باآسانی پہنچیں گے۔ وزیراعظم عمران خان

Highlighting the significance of tourism for Pakistan, he said that Switzerland, half the size of G-B, was earning $70billion from tourism only. Given the unparalleled beauty of G-B, PM Imran added, Pakistan could also make about $30 to $40 billion from tourism in this region.

Turning to the issue of commodity price hikes, PM Imran said that it was an international phenomenon.

The government was starting the ‘Ehsaas Rashan’ scheme from today under which, he added, each household earning less than Rs50,000 per month would be provided with a 30% subsidy on wheat flour, ghee and pulses.

The government’s health insurance scheme had covered Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (K-P) entire population and the same programme was being launched in Punjab from next month, said the PM.

According to the premier, the people of G-B would also get health cards under which they would be able to benefit from medical treatments worth Rsone million at public or private hospitals.

The government also launched the ‘Kamyab Pakistan’ initiative to uplift underprivileged segments of the society, said the premier and added that the programme envisages interest-free loans and technical training for one member of every deserving household.

In his remarks, Chief Minister G-B Khalid Khurshid claimed that no government in the past had announced a development package for the region.