PM Imran Khan says Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in assembly is his ‘job application’

Setting aside rumours that the tenure of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would be cut short soon, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday assured that the government was not in any trouble.

Talking to the media informally on his way to the parliament house after a meeting of the federal cabinet, he said that President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif’s speech in assembly was his ‘job application’

“After every three months, it is said that the government is in trouble. The government is not in any trouble.”

When a reporter asked for his comments on Nawaz Sharif’s possible arrival in Pakistan soon, PM said, “It is said that Nawaz Sharif is coming today, he is coming tomorrow. When he went to Saudi Arabia in the past, we used to hear that he is coming today, he coming tomorrow till an agreement was reached.”

“ہر 3 ماہ بعد کہا جاتا ہے کہ حکومت مشکل ميں ہے, شہباز شريف کی تقرير نہيں جاب ايپليکيشن ہوتی ہے”- @ImranKhanPTI

pic.twitter.com/OyoHFkPxew — PTI (@PTIofficial) December 30, 2021

“Shahbaz Sharif’s speech in the assembly is not just a speech but his job application,” claimed the premier while taking a jibe at the PML-N leader.

Earlier today, a special committee of the cabinet approved the ‘Finance (Supplementary) Bill, 2021’ which would now be presented in the National Assembly shortly during which Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will present a mini-budget to meet certain conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The mini-budget aims to impose an extra burden of taxes on the public to meet the requirement agreed with the IMF.

The much-heated session of the National Assembly will be held at 4:00 pm. The opposition has vowed to resist the government’s move for presenting the mini-budget in the house.

According to the order of the day of the National Assembly, Tarin will introduce the bill seeking to amend certain laws related to taxes and duties.

Another controversial bill seeking complete autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is not part of the agenda. However, this bill may also be introduced in the house as the supplementary agenda.