PM Imran Khan thanks people of Skardu for their ‘generous welcome’

Prime Minister Imran Khan has thanked the people of Skardu for their generous welcome, as he reaffirmed the government’s commitment to uplift the poor segment, and backward areas of the country during a large public gathering yesterday.

On Thursday, the premier inaugurated Skardu International Airport and Jaglot-Skardu Road and hoped the projects would bring prosperity to the region of Gilgit Baltistan (G-B).

“Inaugurated Skardu international airport. InshaAllah, this will take mountain tourism to a level where it will bring in foreign exchange for the country and raise the local community’s standard of living,” said the PM in his message on Twitter later Thursday.

“I want to thank the people of Skardu for their generous welcome,” he added.

Addressing a large gathering in Skardu yesterday, PM Imran had also expressed the confidence that more and more international and domestic tourists would visit G-B in the future.

Overseas Pakistanis would soon start visiting G-B now, providing livelihood opportunities to locals, the premier had said.

Highlighting the significance of tourism for Pakistan, he had added that Switzerland, half the size of G-B, was earning $70billion from tourism only.

Given the unparalleled beauty of G-B, PM Imran had continued, Pakistan could also make about $30 to $40 billion from tourism in this region.