PM Imran to announce number of packages for Mianwali today

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Mianwali on Saturday and announce a number of important packages for the city.

A stage is being set up before Lari Adda, where the prime minister will address a public gathering.

Strict security arrangements have been made around the venue. The Lari Adda area has been vacated and converted into a parking place for vehicles for the participants of the rally. Passenger buses will be stopped outside the limits of municipal committee. Welcome banners have been put up across the city.

The prime minister will also inaugurate various ongoing projects. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders claimed that it would be the largest rally in the history of Mianwali. The influx of workers from different areas has already started.

A day ago, PM Imran Khan had inaugurated the much-awaited Green Line Bus Rapid Transit Project, one of the five big projects announced by the federal government for the city under the Karachi Transformation Plan, saying such a modern transport system was essential for the prosperity of the financial hub of the country.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, PM Imran had said that no modern city could run without a modern transport system.

“China, despite its huge population, became a modern country due to a modern transport system,” he had remarked.

He had said that if the federal government was helping Karachi, it was like helping the country because the city generated the most revenue.