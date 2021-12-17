PM Imran welcomes running court proceedings through E-Court

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the use of modern technology in running court proceedings through E-Court.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad today, he said the E-Court will save precious time of the honourable judges and it will also help timely conclusion of the cases.

The prime minister said the judiciary and government departments deserve credit for the successful introduction of E-Court.

Talking about the defamation case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif, he said people have faith in Shaukat Khanum Trust that is the only free cancer treatment hospital in the world.

He said it is unfortunate to use such a welfare scheme for politics by making baseless and fabricated allegations.

It is pertinent to mention that Prime Minister Imran Khan appeared as a witness in his case against PML-N leader Khawaja Asif through E-Court.

PM Imran attended the proceedings of Additional District and Sessions Court Islamabad through E-Court from his office in the presence of his lawyer Senator Waleed Iqbal in the defamation case filed against Khawaja Asif.

In this case, the Prime Minister submitted an affidavit in which he termed the allegations of Khawaja Asif as false, fabricated and defamatory.