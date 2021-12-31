PML-N MPA Bilal Yasin injured in firing incident, shifted to hospital

Staff Reporter BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 08:57 pm
Bilal Yasin

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Bilal Yasin was left injured after unidentified assailants attacked him in the Bilal Ganj area of Lahore, said the police on Friday.

According to the police, masked men on a motorcycle had attacked the PML-N lawmaker. They added that one of the bullets had hit his stomach and another had hit his leg.

According to reports, Yasin was near his home when he was attacked and was rushed to Lahore’s Mayo Hospital for treatment.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the incident and summoned a report from Lahore CCPO. Orders to arrest the suspects have also been issued by the CM.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, while sharing the news of the attack on Twitter, said that the doctors have said that Yasin is “out of danger” despite being critically injured.

Maryam prayed for Yasin’s recovery and asked her followers to pray as well.

