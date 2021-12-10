PNCA opens exhibition of late Noor Mukadam’s art work

ISLAMABAD: An exhibition of artwork of Noor Mukadam was organised at the art gallery of Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) on Friday.

The exhibition showcased that the deceased was a prolific painter who had been painting different aspects of life, but her real forte remained towards calligraphy.

The attendees were told that the late painter also contested a painting competition where her artwork was appreciated across the board, the painting of her in that competition continues to be part of Polyclinic Hospital.

Noor Mukadam was slaughtered at a house in F-7/4 on July 20. The police arrested Zahir Jaffer from the crime scene. The crime has since gained national attention as the latest example of horrifying violence against women in Pakistan.

According to her father Shaukat Ali Mukadam her passion for Islam conjoined with her creative soul has been expressed through calligraphy. Noor used this art medium to transmit the voice of the divine in a unique and beautiful way. “The purpose of this exhibition was to share Noor’s artistic endeavors with the public, honour her memory, and fulfill her dreams as her potential was stolen at a young age,” he said.

Shaukat Mukadam said that though his daughter is no more but her artwork is still reflecting how innocent she was.

He said at a very young age she started expressing herself through paintings and she used to isolate herself in her room while doing her artwork. Later on she used to show the work to family members when it was fully complete..

“She had special inclination toward calligraphy. She painted 99 names of Allah in her calligraphic work. This is her legacy in the form of calligraphy which reflects her love for Allah,”Mukadam said.

According to him, her colour scheme in her paintings is a glaring example of her command on the artwork. Through her paintings she is telling the world that respect the life and the honour of others, he added.

Jamal Shah, Director General PNCA and a renowned artist told this scribe that Noor’s artwork is reflection of her own personality. He said her creative work portrays that she was a sensitive soul.

“Her work is evident proof that she had an immense potential of a prolific painter. She didn’t get formal education of painting but she still painted beautifully,” he said. “She was also very interested in charity work which was another dimension of her personality.”

He said her artwork is the reflection of the reality that one can do anything productive if he/she intends so.

According to a write up which has been issued on this occasion, Noor Mukadam’s artwork is a combination of experimental and traditional themes of transformation, adaptation, and the concept of “grace.”

The visitors mostly close friends of Noor also made comments on the whiteboard which was specially displayed in the gallery for writing comments about her.

“Noor you left a big void in our lives but your legacy of compassion will stay alive in our hearts forever,” a visitor stated. Another female visitor stated on the whiteboard, “Noor you were the kindest, sweetest most considerate person, I have known. I love and miss you dearly.”

Persons belonging to all walk of life showed keen interest in the artwork of Noor and they highly appreciated her paintings.