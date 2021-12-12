Police arrest two suspects, seize 7.5 kg charas

Police have lodged a case against both the suspects who have been identified as Asif and Nabeel.

OKARA: During a raid against drug peddlers, police have arrested two suspects and recovered more than 7.5 kilogramme hashish from their possession, Bol news reported on Sunday.

The suspects were embroiled in supplying drugs near schools in Okara, within limits of Haveli Lakha police station.

On December 9, the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had conducted a raid at the Karachi seaport on a tip-off and recovered 96 kilogramme drugs.

The ANF spokesperson had said the drugs were adeptly concealed in towels. He had said the drugs were booked in the name of an exporter identified as Cargo IB Trader. The cargo was being sent to Ontario, Canada, he had said.

The spokesperson had said all the suspected goods were confiscated and investigation was launched into the incident.

On October 13, the ANF had foiled an attempt to smuggle heroin from the Islamabad International Airport.

According to the ANF officials, more than four kg of heroin, concealed at the bottom of a bag, was recovered from the luggage of a passenger when it was searched.