Police helpline 15 — Sindh’s real Madadgar

KARACHI: The Sindh police helpline Madadgar-15 received more than 2.5 million calls in 2021, said the data released by the law enforcement agency in its annual report.

According to the report, the Madadgar-15 call centre received 2,505,331 calls, out of which 642,628 calls were labelled prank or bogus in 2021.

Read more: Special Security Unit in 2021

On the other hand, 152,293 actionable calls were disposed of timely and effectively. The helpline’s swift action led to the arrests of 701 suspects. The suspects were handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.

In addition, 153 pistols, 168 motorcycles, 20 cars, 40 fake pistols, 133 mobile phones, six rickshaws and other valuable items were also recovered from the suspects.

The Madadgar-15 is an important sub-unit of the Sindh police working under the Security and Emergency Services Division of the law enforcement agency.

The Sindh police have been putting in efforts to revive the service and make it functional as per the modern requirements.

Read more: FIR registered against SBCA officers for approving construction of Nasla Tower

After the administrative and management changes, the response time of the service has been reduced to 7-10 minutes from 30-40 minutes in an emergency.

DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood Ahmed, on the release of the report, appealed to the citizens to use the helpline in emergency cases so that the services are utilised for the protection of public life and property.