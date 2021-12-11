Policemen murdered during duty to be considered shaheed, rules LHC

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has ruled that policemen murdered during duty are “Shaheed”, martyr, and their families are entitled for a “Shaheed package 2015”.

Assistant sub-inspector(ASI) Azeem Akhtar was murdered at Lahore Police Station Defence , while performing his duty. However, when his post mortem examination was done the death was ruled as suicide.

But, on the interference of his wife his second post mortem examination was conducted after the exhumation of his dead body. Subsequently, report of Punjab Forensic Science Agency gave a different picture and a murder case was registered against unidentified assailants.

The family of the deceased approached the police department claiming award of due incentives as per government’s notification issued on May 30, 2015 (Shaheed package) by declaring him as “murdered during duty”. However, the District Scrutiny Committee declined their request and only proposed five categories to be considered as Shaheed, excluding the case of deceased Azeem Akhtar.

Resultantly, his wife approached LHC against DCS’s decision and claimed that deceased Azeem Akhtar died while performing official duties and was “Shaheed” in terms of contemplation of law.

The court appointed Amicus Curiae assisted the court that the police department is under lawful obligation to follow the instructions contained in notification issued on May 30, 2015 and that the conduct of the police department was contemptuous. He opined that police department had ignored the miseries of the family of deceased employee, who was admittedly murdered in the police station while performing his duties.

The Punjab government’s law officer defended DCS’ decision and contended that the case of the deceased did not fall under any of the five categories specified for declaration as “Shaheed”.

In its written judgment Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi ruled that, “District Scrutiny Committee without referring to any law, rules and policy itself proposed that even murder of a police officer while on duty is not covered under the “Shaheed Package 2015”, if the same has been committed for personal motives and not in consequence of performance of his duty.

The judge observed, apparently, this finding has been given just to target the case of the deceased ASI because the committee proposed only following categories to be considered as “Shaheed”: killed in encounters, bomb blast, death in riots, death during watch & ward duty, terrorist activities leading to death of official.

The judge explained that the case of murdered ASI needed consideration as no personal motive has been found in his murder.

The court observed that it is a well-settled principle of law that if the rules are capable of bearing a reasonable interpretation, favorable to the employee, then that interpretation should be preferred.

“The departmental authorities are adamant to disregard the law particularly ignoring the miseries of the family of deceased, who was admittedly murdered in police station while performing his duty,” the judge observed.

“Consequently, deceased ASI Azeem Akhtar, is declared as “Shaheed”, thus, his legal heirs are held entitled to the consequential benefits according to the notification issued on May 30, 2015,” the judge ruled.

In the end, the court observed that it exercised judicial restraint by not proceeding against police authorities and provided them another opportunity to redress the grievances of families of deceased ASI in the light of the court’s observations.