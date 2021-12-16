PP-206 by-poll: PML-N’s Rana Mohammad Saleem wins low turn-out contest
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz candidate Rana Mohammad Saleem won the PP-206 (Khanewal) by-election after securing 46,700 votes in a low turn-out contest held on Thursday, confirmed unofficial reports.
The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N’s Nishat Khan Daha who breathed his last on October 23. In 2018 general elections, Nishat Daha secured this seat by getting 51,353 votes followed by Rana Mohammad Saleem, who contested the polls from PTI’s platform, with 47,807 votes.
All the leading political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) contested the PP-206 Khanewal by-polls.
PTI’s candidate Noreen Nishat – widow of the deceased candidate – came second with 35,390 votes while PPP’s candidate managed to bag 12,327 votes and Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan came fourth with 9,347 votes.
Read More
MQM-P to not carry PTI’s weight: Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui
ISLAMABAD: Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui said on Thursday that...
Online offences against people’s privacy: LHC appoints amicus curiae on plea
LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Thursday appointed an amicus curiae on...
Violation of Constitution caused Dhaka fall, APS massacre: Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
LAHORE: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that the violation of...
OIC moot to bridge gap between Taliban, int’l community on Afghan humanitarian crisis: FM
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday said with members of...
BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh felicitates Kazakhstan on its 30th Independence Day
KARACHI: Chairperson BOL Media Group Ayesha Shaikh extended warmest wishes to Kazakh...