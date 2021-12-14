PP-206 by-poll: PPP candidate claims house attacked by PML-N workers

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate for PP-206 (Khanewal) Mir Syed Wasiq Sirjees Haider claimed on Tuesday that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters attacked his house.

Wasiq told Bol News that a large number of alleged PML-N supporters while chanting slogans, broke the main entrance of his house and attempted to enter the second gate that leads to his home. They also pelted stones and attempted to climb the boundary walls, he alleged.

“They are fearing defeat due to which they adopted mean tactics. They think and believe that by doing this they would be able to terrify our voters which is not going to happen. The masses and voters are with me and we are not scared of them,” claimed the PPP candidate.

Wasiq reminded the miscreants that his father Mir Syed Zaheerul Hassan and elder brother Mir Syed Farrukh Birjees Haider have given their lives while speaking the truth.

“I am Bhutto’s soldier and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed’s brother. They can’t pressurise me with such acts,” Wasiq said. Instead of using such tactics, they should face me in the elections, he added.

Soon after the incident, Wasiq along with PPP leaders Syed Ali Haider Gilani, Haider Zaman Qureshi and Nawabzada Iftikhar Ahmed Khan reached the police station to register an FIR of the incident.

Speaking to the media outside the police station, PPP MPA Syed Ali Haider Gilani demanded PML-N leader Atta Tarrar to name his party “hooligans” who violated the sanctity of the PPP candidate’s home.

“Who would have been responsible if there had there been any loss of life,” Gilani said. He vowed that the PPP workers and leaders would not leave the premises of Khanewal city police station till they receive a copy of the FIR

“We want justice and will not leave the premises till their leaders on rent and hooligans are arrested. As per my information these fake lions have already fled from Khanewal’s jurisdiction,” Gilani said.

Agreeing with Gilani and Wasiq, senior PPP leader Haider Zaman Qureshi told Bol News that it was him and President Asif Ali Zardari, who convinced Mir Wasiq to contest elections as he enjoys a good reputation in this constituency due.

“I am glad he finally agreed to contest PP-206 by-polls. We are working very hard. Hope to give a big surprise. Contest is between PTI and PPP,” Qureshi claimed.

PML-N denies attacking Wasiq’s house

When question over the alleged attack, Senior PML-N leader Atta Tarar wondered why there was no loss of life or property if people tried to enter the house with an intent to kill.

Tarar claimed that the PPP’s main office for the campaign is on the main road, adding that two women had quarrelled that led to the attack on the house. He clarified that the PML-N and its workers had nothing to do with the attack.

“They told us that they were promised more money by PPP for votes but now they are paying less,” Tarar said about the women.

“We haven’t attacked the house of PPP’s candidate Mir Wasiq in fact they were buying votes in this constituency PP-206,” Tarar alleged. He added that he was aware that the PPP had submitted a written application against him in the police station.

“I challenge Mir Wasiq and Ali Haider Gilani to come with me to any mosque of their choice and take an oath on Holy Quran that they were not buying votes. I am telling you on record that I will leave politics if they say on oath that they didn’t buy votes in PP-206,” said Tarar.

By-poll scheduled for December 16

The by-election for the PP-206 constituency is scheduled to take place on December 16. The seat fell vacant after the death of PML-N’s rebel MPA Nishat Khan Daha who died on October 23.

Daha’s wife has jumped ship to join the PTI‘s rank and is a candidate contesting for the party in the by-poll.

On the other hand, PML-N has given the ticket to Rana Muhammad Saleem, who had joined the party ranks after leaving the ruling PTI.