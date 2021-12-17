PPMA seeks Tarin’s help to get sales tax refund

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin held a meeting with a delegation of the Pakistan Pharmaceuticals Association (PPMA) headed by its chairman Qazi M Manzoor at the Finance Division, a statement said.

The PPMA chairman highlighted the problems being faced by the pharmaceutical manufacturers, especially issues related to the sales tax refund and sought support of the government to resolve their issues.

The adviser lauded the contribution of the pharmaceutical manufacturers for the betterment of the economy of Pakistan and assured them that the government is fully committed to address the issues of the pharmaceutical industry and provide maximum support to them.

He also stressed the pharmaceutical industry to enhance their exports base.

The adviser also directed the FBR chairman to take all possible steps for the settlement of the issues of the pharmaceutical industry related to sales tax.

The PPMA delegation thanked the adviser for making efforts in addressing the issues of the industry.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood, SBP Governor Dr Reza Baqir, FBR chairman and senior officers of the Finance Division attended the meeting.