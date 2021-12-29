President Arif Alvi condoles with US on death of senator Harry Reid

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 02:32 pm

President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan with the US leadership during their visit to the US in 2012. Photo: Twitter/Arif Alvi

President Arif Alvi condoled with the United States on the death of former Democratic Party senator Harry Reid.

“Would like to condole the death of senator Harry Reid. He was a very good friend of Pakistan,” tweeted President Arif Alvi.

In the tweet, the president recalled “how eagerly” the former senator from Nevada arranged Prime Minister Imran Khan and his meetings with senators and congressmen in 2012 when they tried to “convince” the US on a “peaceful solution in Afghanistan”.

Read more: President Arif Alvi asks overseas Pakistanis to invest in their homeland

Former US Senate leader Harry Reid dies at 82

Former US Senate majority leader Harry Reid, a Nevada Democrat who rose from humble beginnings to lead the upper chamber during the presidencies of George W Bush and Barack Obama, died Tuesday. He was 82.

“I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband,” his wife, Landra, said in a statement released to US media, adding he died “peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family.”

Reid, who used his experience in Congress to help Obama steer his landmark Affordable Care Act through the Senate, had been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2018.

Read more: President Arif Alvi lauds ASF for ensuring security of airports, travellers

Laconic and soft-spoken, Reid was born and raised in the mining town of Searchlight, Nevada on December 2, 1939, in a house with no hot water or indoor toilets.

A prize-fighter in his youth, he used his pugilistic instincts to work his way up to becoming one of the longest-serving majority leaders in US Senate history, and even called his memoir “The Good Fight.”

President Joe Biden, who served as Obama’s vice president and with Reid for two decades in the Senate, said in a statement his former colleague was a “giant of our history” and one of the “all-time great Senate Majority Leaders.”

“For Harry, it wasn’t about power for power’s sake. It was about the power to do right for the people.”

With additional input from AFP

Read More

7 mins ago
LHC dismisses petition challenging hiring of NAB's Lahore DG

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition challenging...
20 mins ago
PM Imran Khan will eradicate inflation in 5th year of his tenure, claims Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan...
27 mins ago
Pakistan foreign policy must respond to shifting trends: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi Wednesday said that Pakistan’s foreign policy...
35 mins ago
LHC extends stay order against CCP’s show-cause notices to sugar mills again

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday once again extended stay...
2 hours ago
Aerial firing offenders to be booked in attempted murder charges: Police

KARACHI: As new year's eve is around the corner, Police have forewarned...
3 hours ago
Opposition cannot overthrow democratically elected govt, claims Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that the...