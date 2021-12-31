Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year
Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year 2022, reveals her latest picture on Instagram.
Chopra shared a stunning picture in that she could be seen waiting for the new sun to rise after a few hours.
The White Tiger actress looked phenomenal in a baby pink gown with matching footwear.
Priyanka Chopra loves to hog the limelight and keeps sharing her glimpses on social media for the fans.
