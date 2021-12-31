Priyanka Chopra all set to welcome New Year

Web Desk BOL News

31st Dec, 2021. 03:05 pm

Priyanka looks stunning in pink gown. Image: Instagram

Bollywood sensation Priyanka Chopra is all set to swing into New Year 2022, reveals her latest picture on Instagram.

Chopra shared a stunning picture in that she could be seen waiting for the new sun to rise after a few hours.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra glows as hubby Nick Jonas kisses her

The White Tiger actress looked phenomenal in a baby pink gown with matching footwear.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra loves to hog the limelight and keeps sharing her glimpses on social media for the fans.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Read more: Weekly Fashion Roundup: Deepika Padukone Malaika Arora, Priyanka Chopra Among Best-dressed

 

Read More

11 mins ago
UNSEEN PHOTOS of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding surfaced online

The wedding photos of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have gone viral...
14 mins ago
‘Ayeza aur Mahira ki race lagi hui hai’ says Yasir Hussain

When a netizen asked actor Yasir Hussain how he might boost his...
23 mins ago
Watch the Gulab Jamun Samosa takes the internet by storm

We've all seen food experiments this year that have either shocked or...
57 mins ago
Aima Baig's new song 'Tu Mera Na Hua' is out now!

Star singer Aima Baig, one of the big names in our music...
1 hour ago
Saadain Imran Sheikh kisses Areeba Habib at Nikkah Ceremony, VIRAL VIDEO

December, the month of love and nuptials! Congratulations are in order for...
1 hour ago
Rapper Quavo in hot waters again

It's almost 2022, people need to make better choices and by that,...