Priyantha Kumara’s brother expresses desire to work for same Sialkot factory

SIALKOT: In a major development, brother of the Sri Lankan man who was lynched by a mob in Sialkot has expressed the desire to work in place of his brother at the same factory, Bol News quoted sources as saying on Tuesday.

The factory sources said brother of the Sri Lankan national Priyantha Kumara, who was working as a manager in a Pakistani factory, has expressed his confidence in Pakistan’s law enforcement agencies and factory owners.

He reportedly said this during a phone call to the factory owner.

Sri Lankan factory manager lynched in Sialkot

Earlier this month, a Sri Lankan national, 48, who was working as a general manager at a textile factory in Sialkot, was beaten to death and his body was later set on fire by a mob over alleged blasphemy.

As per the initial reports, the incident had taken place on the Wazirabad Road of Sialkot where most factories are located.

District Police Officer (DPO) Sialkot Omer Saeed Malik had confirmed to Bol News that Priyantha Kumara was a Sri Lankan national and living in Sialkot. He added that Kumara was severely beaten to death by the employees of the private factories and later his body was burnt by the mob.