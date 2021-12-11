PSP vows to protest against local government law in Sindh

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Mustafa Kamal vowed on Saturday to protest against the local government law introduced by the PPP-led Sindh government.

“We will campaign against it” vowed Kamal while addressing his party’s protest against the Local Government Amendment Bill in Karachi’s Orangi Town.

He urged the city’s mothers, sisters and elders to come out on the streets and protest against the bill as sitting at home and offering prayers does not awake the oppressor.

“I ask rulers to be human,” he said.

The PSP chairman claimed that Sindhis, Muhajirs, Baloch and Pathan are not fighting among themselves, because of the efforts of his party.

“If the state does not listen then these young people will come out on the streets the state should protect these youth,” said Kamal.

He demanded three constitutional amendments to empower local government systems. The former mayor of Karachi demanded that local government elections should be made mandatory like the national and provincial assembly elections.

“The money received from NFC should be given to the district through PFC,” he said, adding that a law should be made that national and provincial assembly elections are not held until there is a local body government in place.

“All the money comes to the chief minister and he does not give money to the district then he tells the people that the state is oppressing the province,” claimed Kamal.