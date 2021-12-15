PTCL Group on-boards top 150 graduates under its Summit Programme 2021

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Dec, 2021. 11:59 am
PTCL

Image: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Ufone have welcomed 150 top young talent from across Pakistan as management trainees in its 5th batch of Summit Programme 2021, a statement said.

The young graduates were selected from the leading universities from across Pakistan and were hosted at a special ceremony organised at the PTCL headquarter, Islamabad.

The candidates went through a rigorous selection process that included digital assessment, psychometric and challenging online gaming tests and competency-based interviews.

Successful candidates were taken for orientation to the Telecom Staff College in Haripur, where they underwent a month-long knowledge-based and comprehensive classroom training and development intervention.

The orientation will be followed by on-job training spanning over a period of five months, which will provide the management trainees with an opportunity to learn from seasoned telecom industry experts and will be an integral part of their grooming, coaching and mentoring process.

They will experience a diversified culture and will have access to a vast business canvas that will ensure their future grooming for the respective roles within both PTCL and Ufone.

Addressing at the orientation programme, Group CHRO, PTCL and Ufone, Syed Mazhar Hussain, said: “Pakistan has the largest pool of most talented youth and we strongly believe in providing ample opportunities to nurture and promote our talent. We are committed to invest in enhancing their skillset and provide a platform for growth that will enable these graduates to unlock their true potential and gain business acumen, learn effective communication skills and become future leaders.”

PTCL Group, being one of the largest ICT services providers in Pakistan and a socially responsible organisation, continues to play its part in building future leadership as part of its progressive culture.

