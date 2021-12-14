PTI’s legislative feat

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government has achieved a significant milestone by passing the highest number of legislations during its three-year term. Since coming into power in August 2018, the federal government has already passed a total of 113 bills in 38 National Assembly sessions.

This is a remarkable achievement as no other government has been able to do this feat.

The number of bills passed by the last PML-N government in its five-year term was almost half when compared with the bills passed during the last three years and four months. During the term of the government, a record 40 bills were passed during joint sessions of the parliament.

At the last joint session a total of 33 bills, including the crucial electoral reforms bill, were passed in a single day. Previously, the maximum number of bills passed at a joint session was seven.

The 133 bills passed by the parliament include 14 private members bills. However, the PTI government has also faced some embarrassment during the legislative process on various occasions.

Prior to last week’s joint session, the Centre faced embarrassment in the house twice on the same day when it could not stop the introduction of a bill of an opposition member.

In a historic moment, the opposition on November 9 defeated the treasury benches, as the latter’s attempt to prevent a PML-N lawmaker Javed Hasnain from presenting a bill failed and the opposition outnumbered the government.

The Centre had opposed the introduction of the bill but when the count was made a total of 117 opposition members voted in favour of the bill and 104 MNAs belonging to the treasury benches cast their vote against it, allowing the opposition to present the bill.

The government has also faced quorum related issues at the National Assembly at a number of occasions during the stated period. The opposition has exploited the situation and managed to stop the PTI from passing various bills.

The government could not pass any bill during the 37th and the 38th sessions of the house. As it was crucial to pass some legislation during the sittings of 38th session, the PTI called a joint session but later postponed it. It once again called a joint session in which 33 bills got the nod of the parliament.

A total of 755 bills have appeared on the agendas of the National Assembly during the PTI government’s term until the 36th session of the house. As such the ratio of passed bills compared with the bills which appeared on the agenda of the house is around 15%.

Similarly, a total of 253 bills were referred to the respective standing committees, while 95 bills were deferred and 22 bills were rejected during the same period. A total of 210 bills were not taken up and 14 bills were withdrawn until the 36th session.

Apart from these bills, the government also promulgated 46 ordinances, to the chagrin of opposition.