Punjab Govt allocates ‘largest ever development budget’

Punjab Government has allocated the “largest ever development budget” of Rs 740 billion for public welfare and civic projects, announced the Prime Minister’s Office on Friday.

The premier’s office announced after PM Imran Khan presided over a meeting on Punjab Development Budget in Lahore.

The meeting was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry, federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, SAPM Political Affairs Shahbaz Gil, State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Bakht, chief secretary Punjab and other high officials.

According to the PMO, Chairman Planning and Development Abdullah Sumbal briefed PM Imran about the allocation of budget and status of its utilisation for ongoing development projects in the education, roads and health sector of Punjab.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the timely completion of public welfare projects while ensuring the quality of service to the general masses. He also reiterated the need to run an “effective public awareness campaign” on development projects of the government.