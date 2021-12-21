Punjab to establish Women Protection Centers all over province: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat said on Tuesday that the government is setting up Women Protection Center all over the province to provide them a safe space and give them assistance in getting quick justice.

Speaking at a local hotel, he said that the government is taking strong ‘pro-women ‘measures under the leadership of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, adding that the provincial government has introduced a new law that will help women get inheritance certificate.

“The government has extended the job tenure to Women Ombudsmen chairperson to four years. The federal law minister and all four provincial law ministers are reviewing the inheritance laws,” he said. “Pakistan has all required laws in place, the only limitation is its implementation.”

In a violent society like Pakistan, there is a need to promote tolerance. What happened in Sialkot doesn’t fit in with any Muslim character, he said.

Meanwhile, to counter rising crimes of harassment and violence against women in Lahore, police have set up an Anti-Harassment and Violence Cell (AHVC) to ensure prompt registration of cases and investigation in every such case. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inaugurated the first Women Harassment and Violence Cell of Lahore police.

Lahore police is also establishing its second Anti -Women Harassment and Violence Cell at Liberty roundabout area, the CCPO said.