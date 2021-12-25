Quaid Day: Chairperson BOL Ayesha Shaikh Pays Tribute to Father of the Nation, Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 145th Birth Anniversary
KARACHI: The Chairperson of BOL Ayesha Shaikh paid tribute to the father of the nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on the occasion of his 145th birth anniversary, which is observed as Quaid Day.
“On the 145th birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, a great barrister and a remarkable politician, we pay tribute to him and the power of his words: “No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men”, stated BOL Chairperson Ayesha Shaikh in a tweet.
On the 145th birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, a great barrister and a remarkable politician, we pay tribute to him and to the power of his words: “No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men".#QuaidDay pic.twitter.com/dLjUGpJ85C
— Ayesha Shaikh (@ASforPakistan) December 25, 2021
Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876 in Karachi. The nation celebrates his birth anniversary across the country with traditional enthusiasm and passion. Various activities held in government and private sectors to shed light on the Quaid’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline.
The founding father of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a remarkable politician far ahead of his time. From the moment the idea of Pakistan was given, he uplifted both men and women to struggle and convert this vision into reality. One of his famous sayings related to women empowerment is: “No struggle can ever succeed without women participating side by side with men”, that has also been quoted by the Chairperson of BOL Media Group, Ayesha Shaikh.
The most honorable about Jinnah was being acknowledged as the foremost Westernized political leader and the receiver of some of the notable tributes paid to any one in modern times.
