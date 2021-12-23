Ranveer & Deepika set major couple goals during screening of 83

The hot celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh bring treat for the eyes of their fans when share some stunning pictures from the screening event of the upcoming movie 83.

The all-in-love couple looks admirably perfect together in the latest pictures and the fans are relishing their togetherness.

For the Red Carpet, the Chennai Express actress looks gorgeous dolled up in a long Gauri and Nainika gown.

The breathtaking beauty of the diva left her fans in awe.

Singh, not coming slow, was styled in a white suit with a short ponytail.

The lovely couple made headlines in the world of entertainment with their appearance and some stunning snaps.

Just a day ahead of the release, it seems like the couple is all set for the movie to smash records at the box office.