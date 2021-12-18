Ras Al-Khair Industrial City to establish $4 billion industrial complex
Ras Al-KhairRas Al-KhairRIYADH: The Royal Commission in Ras Al-Khair Industrial City has signed an agreement to establish a SR15 billion ($3.9 billion) industrial complex on the east coast of Saudi Arabia, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The three million sq-m complex will provide iron sheets that are used in the manufacture of cars and ships, the commission said on Wednesday.
The industrial complex will provide more than 1,600 direct jobs and more than 8,000 indirect jobs, the Commission said, according to the Saudi Press Agency.
The Royal Commission said the deal comes within the framework of its endeavour to promote and attract investments in line with the development of the industrial growth movement of its affiliated cities.
Read More
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022
WASHINGTON: With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central...
Argentinian govt says budget defeat will ‘affect’ debt negotiations
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday, as its 2022...
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount
COLOMBO: International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Saturday by one...
LCCI calls for devising economic revival plan
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs947.457 million
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...