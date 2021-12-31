Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021
Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and as this is the last day of the ongoing year let’s have a look at the top 5 bridal looks.
Minal Khan:
The actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a lavish wedding ceremony and her look left the fans astonished.
Minal handpicked a sindori red wedding attire with gold on it and she looked as pretty as a picture on her big day.
Mushk Kaleem:
Stunning Mushk Kaleem donned a red with gold lehenga and her looks won thousands of hearts.
She added grace to her look with traditional gold jewelry.
Zara Tareen:
Actress Zara Tareen went for a pure red wedding attire with hints of silver and gold.
The combination made is a standout dress that she flaunts beautifully with heavy traditional jewellry.
Neha Rajput:
Neha tied the knot with Salman Taseer in an iced-blue knee-length dress with some hints of pink work on it.
The model looked stunning in a uniquely adorable dress.
Mariam Ansari:
The actress tied the knot by the end of the year but her elegant looks lit up the stage.
Her red bridal lehenga looked beautiful on her.
