Review: Top 5 bridal looks of 2021

Despite pandemic aftershocks, the year 2021 was full of celebrity weddings and as this is the last day of the ongoing year let’s have a look at the top 5 bridal looks.

Minal Khan:

The actress tied the knot with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram in a lavish wedding ceremony and her look left the fans astonished.

Minal handpicked a sindori red wedding attire with gold on it and she looked as pretty as a picture on her big day.

Mushk Kaleem:

Stunning Mushk Kaleem donned a red with gold lehenga and her looks won thousands of hearts.

She added grace to her look with traditional gold jewelry.

Zara Tareen:

Actress Zara Tareen went for a pure red wedding attire with hints of silver and gold.

The combination made is a standout dress that she flaunts beautifully with heavy traditional jewellry.

Neha Rajput:

Neha tied the knot with Salman Taseer in an iced-blue knee-length dress with some hints of pink work on it.

The model looked stunning in a uniquely adorable dress.

Mariam Ansari:

The actress tied the knot by the end of the year but her elegant looks lit up the stage.

Her red bridal lehenga looked beautiful on her.