Review: Top 5 on-screen couples of 2021

2021 brought amazing content for the drama viewers in Pakistan. Image: Instagram

Every year Pakistani drama industry comes up with new brilliant content for the audience to relish their screen time.

Pakistani viewers have witnessed amazing drama serials throughout 2021 that kept the audience clung to their screens.

Read more: Hania Aamir, Farhan Saeed pair-up for upcoming drama ‘Mere Humsafar’ watch teaser

As the year is now bidding adieu to us and we are stepping into the new year with new hopes, let’s have a look at the top five favourite on-screen couples of 2021.

Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan:

The on-screen duo that was loved by a mass audience was Imran Ashraf and Sarah Khan from the drama serial Raqs-e-Bismil.

The stars played the role of Zohra and Moosa that remained a hit among the viewers and the fans appreciate their on-screen chemistry.

Iqra Aziz & Feroze Khan:

Iqra and Feroze became the talk of the town for their acting in Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN🇵🇰 (@iiqraaziz)

Read more: Emily in Paris Returns, with even more Fashion, Drama and Sass

The duo played as a couple in love and the magic they spilled on our screens was a smash hit.

Maya Ali and Sheheryar Munawar:

Drama Pehli Si Mohabbat stagged Maya and Sheheryar as a couple for the first time in a serial after the movie Paray Hut Love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheheryar Munawar Siddiqui (@sheheryarmunawar)

The duo looked sizzling and their on-screen bonding made the serial a hit.

Ayeza Khan & Osman Khalid Butt:

One of the hit drama serials Chupke Chupke stars Osman Khalid Butt and Ayeza Khan remained the apple of the eyes of viewers as they looked adorably perfect together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak)

The couple remained a treat for the audience in Pakistan.

Laapata:

Ali Rehman and Sarah Khan played the role of Shams and Falak in the serial Laapata that was loved by the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laa Pata drama✨ (@laapataofficial)

The duo looked so into each other that left the fans in awe.