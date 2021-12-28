Roche Diagnostics introduces self-testing device for INR monitoring

KARACHI: Roche Diagnostics Pakistan has introduced CoaguChek INRange for the patients on warfarin therapy, to frequently check their international normalised ratio (INR) values, a statement said.

CoaguChek INRange in partnership with Dawaai.pk will enable users to easily get their result in just one minute by a single drop of blood, saving patients, especially the bed ridden and elderly ones from the hassle of going to the laboratory for frequent testing followed by visits to the consultants, it added.

According to a research conducted by Australian Point of Care Practitioners and Integrated Cardiovascular Clinical Network, regular monitoring of the anticoagulant effect is required, and evidence suggests that patients who self-monitor using point-of-care testing have better outcomes than other patients.

The patients can easily perform the test at their convenience anywhere, while the solution is available nationwide at dawaai.pk where professional pharmacists and consultants are available to guide and educate the patients, it stated.

Dr Rubina, aged around 60, a patient herself on warfarin therapy, has been using the basic version of Roche’s product CoaguChek XS for more than 10 years and has been managing her INR effectively with the solution.

She recommended that the INR monitoring at home gives her peace of mind, saves her from the hassle of visits to the labs and difficulty of drawing blood along with reducing subsequent follow ups with her consultant.