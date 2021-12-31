Ronaldo’s twin baby arrival post tops Instagram’s most liked pics of 2021

As the year 2021 is about to end and has left us with uncountable memories to cherish. Similarly, social media has its own way to remember the top and most-loved moments from its users.

Instagram has revealed the most popular pictures and videos on the social platform this year. In the year 2021, from Billie Eilish to Cristiano Ronaldo, many celebrities book their names in the top 5 most-liked Instagram posts for 2021.

Here are the 5 most popular Instagram posts:

1. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Twins

The Manchester United forward, 36, announced the arrival of their twin babies in an adorable reveal as he shared the exciting news alongside a snap of him lying in bed with Rodríguez while holding up double ultrasound photos. The post garnered 32.3 million likes.

The dad-of-four wrote: “Delighted to announce we are expecting twins.

2. Ariana Grande’s Surprise Wedding

Seven Rings singer Ariana Grande surprised her fans with snaps of her wedding to boyfriend Dalton Gomez. The couple married intimately at their Montecito home.

3. Kylie Jenner Expecting 2nd Baby

Kylie Jenner announced her second pregnancy in September. She confirmed the happy news in a short video clip that showed her holding a positive test with rapper partner Travis Scott, 30.

4. Billie Eilish’s New Hair

The famed singer, 20, left fans awestruck with new hair colour as she opted to go bombshell blonde. She ditched her black and green hairdo which was loved by 23 million followers. “Pinch me,” she captioned the post.

5. Lionel Messi Signs the PSG T-shirt