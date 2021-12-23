Rupee recovers 15 paisas against dollar at interbank opening
KARACHI: Pakistani rupee gained 15 paisas against the dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market on Thursday.
The dollar is being traded at Rs178 at the opening of the interbank market.
The local currency hit a historic low of Rs178.15 on Wednesday.
Read more: BOL NEWS BUSINESS DIGEST: December 23, 2021
Currency dealers said that the inflows of workers’ remittances and export receipts helped the rupee to gain a slight recovery against the dollar.
The central bank tightened regulations on the purchase of foreign currency, in a bid to discourage speculative buying and selling of foreign exchange to individuals from exchange firms, they added.
The buying and selling of the dollar at the open market was Rs178.70 and Rs180.50.
