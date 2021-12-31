Rupee recovers 51 paisas to dollar at interbank opening

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee recovered 51 paisas against the dollar in early trade at the interbank foreign exchange market on Friday.

The dollar is being traded at the historic high of Rs177 at the opening of the interbank market.

The exchange rate was ended local currency was trading at Rs177.51 on Thursday.

Rupee recorded the all-time low of Rs178.24 at the closing of the inter bank on Wednesday, December 29.

The dealers said the tightening of foreign exchange buying by the central bank deterred speculative buying.

The inflows in the shape of workers remittances and export receipts helped the local currency recover, they added.

The SBP on December 19, 2021 imposed restrictions on the foreign exchange buying by individuals from the open market to discourage speculative gains. As per the restrictions an individual can buy a maximum of $10,000/day and $100,000 in a year.

The widening of trade deficit and the current account deficit are still major threats to the rupee stability, the dealers said.

The buying and selling of the dollar at the open market was recorded at Rs179.1 and Rs180.4.