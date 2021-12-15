Russia adds 28,363 COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Dec. 15 (Xinhua) — Russia reported 28,363 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total caseload to 10,103,160, the official monitoring and response center said Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the national COVID-19 death toll increased by 1,142 to 292,891, while the number of recoveries grew by 35,633 to 8,839,633.

There are currently 970,636 active cases in Russia, and the mortality rate stands at about 2.9 percent, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,459 new cases, taking its total caseload to 1,991,707. Enditem