Russian gas exports to Europe via Yamal pipeline drop sharply

Web Desk BOL News

20th Dec, 2021. 11:19 am
Russian gas

Image: Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline dropped sharply, Reuters quoted data from the German network operator Gascade, as showing.

Flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German-Polish border fell to an hourly volume of 1,217,444 kilowatt hours from an average of 10,000,000 kWh/h on Friday and around 12,000,000 kWh/h on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear why the flows were down. Russian gas exporter Gazprom did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The pipeline is one of the major routes for Russian gas exports to Europe and traverses Belarus.

