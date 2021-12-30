Saba Qamar is in love with Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘fine’ acting

Actress Sabar Qamar is just in love with Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor as she hailed his acting skills.

Taking to Instagram, the Cheenkh star shared a clip from Ranbir Kapoor’s film Tamasha whilst an intense scene and praised him on his ‘fine’ acting. “Such a fine actor!,” wrote Saba Qamar.