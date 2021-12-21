Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar will digitally face each other on December 24

Antim: The Final Truth and Atrangi Re will be debuting digitally on December 24. Image: Instagram

Bollywood star Salman Khan is ready for a one on one with actor Akshay Kumar as their starrer movies will be making digital debuts on December 24.

Salman Khan’s Antim: The Final Truth was released in cinemas on November 26 and was quite loved by the fans. However, the movie will now see a clash on the OTT platform with Akshay Kumar’s Atrangi Re.

Antim has shown quite an inspiring performance at the box office after its release and as per Indian dailies, the movie is making waves so far.

ANTIM BOX OFFICE collection

FINAL REPORT,

Budget – 40 cr

BOX OFFICE collection – 59 cr WW

Verdict – “CLEAN HIT” #SalmanKhan #Antim pic.twitter.com/lJczJ0c4La — Himesh Mankadman. (@HimeshMamkad) December 20, 2021

The action entertainment film starring Aayush Sharma alongside Salman Khan will be digitally facing Atrangi Re starred by Sara Ali Khan alongside Akshay.

Ever since the theaters are back to normal in India, Bollywood fans have been relishing back to back movies of their favorite stars.