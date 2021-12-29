Sana Javed looks ravishing in desi attire

Web Desk BOL News

29th Dec, 2021. 10:06 pm
Sana Javed

Sana Javed

The cute and adorable Pakistani actress Sana Javed is also the better half of the infamous singer Umair Jaswal.

Sana recently shared pictures on her Instagram which has left the fans awestruck.

 

In the photos she is wearing the desi attire of designer Mariam Hussain, the dress is in off-white and hot pink color, which is a long off-white shirt with hot pink embroidered paired with straight pants with pink printed dupatta.

However, Sana is counted as one of the top actresses in the industry having the beauty with talent combination.

She is famous for her roles in famous dramas Khaani, Romeo Weds Heer, and Ruswai in which she appeared in the lead roles.

 

 

