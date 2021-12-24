Sania Mirza and son Izhaan looks adorable in a casual look

Star tennis player Sania Mirza shared an adorable snap with her son Izhaan Mirza Malik that was a treat for the fans on Friday.

The mother-son duo drove the fans crazy with Sania donning an elegant long kurta while Izhaan looks super cute in casual attire.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

“My baby you got so big so fast”, Sania poured her heart out for her son.

Mirza enjoys a massive fan following in both India and Pakistan since she wed the Pakistani star cricketer Shoaib Malik.

The couple tied the knot in 2010 in a lavish wedding ceremony with full media participation and has been settled happily in the United Arab Emirates.

The tennis player gave birth to her son Izhaan in 2018 and loves sharing his whereabouts with fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

A few days back, the adorable couple visited the country for the launch of their fragrances under a famous brand and the nation hearty-welcomed them.