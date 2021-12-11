Saudi Arabia, Bahrain study establishment of joint holding company
RIYADH: A feasibility study to establish a Saudi-Bahraini multidisciplinary holding company is being prepared with the aim of launching joint investment projects, the Saudi-Bahraini Business Forum has announced.
The forum was organised by the Council of Saudi Chambers and the Bahrain Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Manama, on the sidelines of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to Bahrain, SPA reported.
The economic talks focused on joint cooperation opportunities in the economic and investment fields available between Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.
The meeting reviewed the partnership in the fields of industry and energy, in addition to opportunities for integration in the real estate sector.
