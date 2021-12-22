Saudi Arabia forms independent body to probe financial crimes

22nd Dec, 2021. 03:40 pm
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Public Prosecution on Tuesday announced the establishment of an independent specialised unit to investigate financial frauds, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi Arabia is taking several measures to ensure the protection of consumers and businesses within the kingdom and from criminals operating outside.

