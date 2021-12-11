Saudi Arabia signs energy deal with Singapore

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 11:43 am
Saudi Arabia

Image : Shutterstock

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has signed an agreement with the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, Arab News reported.

The memorandum of understanding will promote digital transformation and innovation, renewable energy and hydrogen technologies, and the development of a circular carbon economy, according to the Ministry of Energy’s release on December 9.

Saudi Arabia has talked up the importance of creating a circular carbon economy in recent months to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.

Read More

24 mins ago
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding,...
17 hours ago
Modam targets completing DKL revival plan

KARACHI: Modaraba Al-Mali (Modam) to complete the revival of Drekkar Kingsway Limited...
17 hours ago
US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

WASHINGTON - The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions...
17 hours ago
Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste

ISTANBUL - Shrouded by acrid smoke, young Afghan crouches sorting waste he...
18 hours ago
Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board establishes smart facilitation center at Hambantota Port

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board (IDB) has entered into an...
18 hours ago
U.S. listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

NEW YORK -- U.S. listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Friday...