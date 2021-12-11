Saudi Arabia signs energy deal with Singapore

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy has signed an agreement with the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry to enhance cooperation in the energy sector, Arab News reported.

The memorandum of understanding will promote digital transformation and innovation, renewable energy and hydrogen technologies, and the development of a circular carbon economy, according to the Ministry of Energy’s release on December 9.

Saudi Arabia has talked up the importance of creating a circular carbon economy in recent months to achieve its goal of net zero emissions by 2060.