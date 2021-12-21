Saudi Arabia to privatise all its airports

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is expected to convert 22 airport operators into holding companies, as a privatisation process for them proceeds rapidly, Arab News quoted head of the General Authority of Civil Aviation Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, as saying.

He emphasised that the privatisation involved “vigorous steps”, with two proposed projects, Taif and Abha airports progressing toward final technical and economic studies.

Al-Duailej said that the authority will become a legislator and regulator, provided that all construction, operation and management work will be referred to the company, and then to the Public Investment Fund, Eqtisadiah reported.