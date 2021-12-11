Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait to lead global ‘mega’ petrochemical projects

Web Desk BOL News

11th Dec, 2021. 12:52 pm
petrochemical projects

Image : File

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Kuwait will lead the Middle East with new ‘mega’ petrochemicals projects after a recent slowdown, Arab News quoted the CEO of Arab Petroleum Investments Corp, known as APICORP, told S&P Global Platts.

Most of the mega projects have ended and there is a new cycle now, according to Ahmed Ali Attiga.

“Saudi Arabia has huge plans” while “Kuwait is trying to strengthen their petrochem industry downstream,” he said on the sidelines of the Gulf Petrochemicals and Chemicals Association meeting in Dubai.

The UAE will also be part of the new projects, Attiga added. “You’re going to see a lot,” he said.

The petrochemical sector will see an evolution in the next phase toward more investments, with the Middle East remaining the main source for the crude oil and natural gas feed stocks of the industry, Attiga told the conference.

The Gulf region attracted $9.4 billion in mega petrochemicals projects in 2020, up 14.3 per cent from a year earlier but still below levels of the last decade, GPCA secretary general Abdulwahab Al-Sadoun told the conference.

Gulf petrochemicals production rose 1.2 per cent in 2020, against a 2.6 per cent drop globally, while the region’s capacity utilisation was 93.3 per cent against 78.8 per cent globally, he said.

Read More

25 mins ago
German carmakers race to retrain workforce for electric age

After her apprenticeship at Volkswagen, Michelle Gabriel was a master at welding,...
17 hours ago
Modam targets completing DKL revival plan

KARACHI: Modaraba Al-Mali (Modam) to complete the revival of Drekkar Kingsway Limited...
17 hours ago
US hits Chinese, North Korean firms with sanctions

WASHINGTON - The United States unveiled a raft of new rights-abuse sanctions...
17 hours ago
Illegal but essential, migrants recycle Istanbul's waste

ISTANBUL - Shrouded by acrid smoke, young Afghan crouches sorting waste he...
18 hours ago
Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board establishes smart facilitation center at Hambantota Port

COLOMBO -- Sri Lanka's Industrial Development Board (IDB) has entered into an...
18 hours ago
U.S. listed Chinese firms trade mostly higher

NEW YORK -- U.S. listed Chinese companies traded mostly higher on Friday...