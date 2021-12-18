Saudi Cruise, Tourism Ministry to train 140 local tourist guides

RIYADH: Some 140 local tour guides will be trained to boost Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector, it has been announced.

This comes as part of the agreement signed between the Public Investment Fund’s Cruise Saudi and the Ministry of Tourism, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The deal will see the two organisations working together in areas of development and training, ending with employment and on-the-job training, Cruise Saudi Managing Director, Fawaz Ahmed Farooqui, said.

Cruise Saudi has been working to build key partnerships with several parties inside the kingdom and abroad, since its launch in January 2021. This includes its strategic partnership with two of the largest cruise companies in the world, MSC Cruises and Scenic Company.