Saudi fintech signs deals with local companies to reduce cost on SMEs

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Dec, 2021. 03:52 pm
Saudi fintech

Image: File

RIYADH: Saudi fintech, Thiqah, a business services company, and Emdha, an IT firm, have signed 2 initial agreements, to empower small and medium-sized fintech companies in the kingdom, through reducing the cost of services, Arab News quoted a tweet, as saying.

The agreements were signed under the patronage of the Digital Government Authority and Saudi central bank.

Saudi Arabia witnessed a 37 per cent rise in the number of fintech firms entering the market this year and also recorded an increase in venture capital investments that exceeded SR680 million ($181 million).

