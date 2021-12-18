Saudi industry, finance ministries prepare mining fund rules
RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Industry said work is under way with the Ministry of Finance to prepare regulations for a mining fund to support the objectives of the comprehensive strategy for the mining industries, Arab News reported.
The main objective of establishing the fund is to find sustainable sources of funding to develop and support mining activity, the ministry told Aleqtisadiah paper.
The fund comes as part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Programme to be implemented over 24 months from the end of the second quarter of 2021, the ministry said.
The ministry estimated the value of mining investments at around SR3.9 billion ($1 billion) during 2020, noting that it aims at investing SR115 billion ($30.6 billion) by 2025.
Read More
Fed official sees first US rate hike in spring 2022
WASHINGTON: With inflation expected to remain high for some time, the US central...
Argentinian govt says budget defeat will ‘affect’ debt negotiations
BUENOS AIRES: Argentina’s government suffered an embarrassing defeat on Friday, as its 2022...
Fitch downgrades Sri Lanka as default fears mount
COLOMBO: International ratings agency Fitch downgraded cash-strapped Sri Lanka on Saturday by one...
LCCI calls for devising economic revival plan
LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has stressed the...
PDWP approves uplift schemes worth Rs947.457 million
LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved execution of...