Saudi King Salman says determined to continue Vision 2030 reforms

BOL News

14th Dec, 2021. 12:54 pm
Saudi King Salman



RIYADH: Saudi King Salman said that the kingdom will continue reforms aimed at improving the quality of life and best use of resources, the Saudi Press Agency said, citing a Cabinet statement following the approval of the kingdom’s 2022 budget.

“We are determined, with God’s help, to continue implementing economic initiatives and reforms to achieve the goals of the kingdom’s Vision 2030, continuous improvement in quality of life, optimal use of available resources, and raising the level of transparency, efficiency and quality of government spending,” the king said.

The purpose of this is “to promote growth and development rates, develop basic facilities and services for citizens and residents, develop the educational environment, and support housing plans,” he added.

Spending in this budget amounts to SR955 billion ($254.6 billion), and revenues are estimated at SR1,045 billion, with a surplus of SR90 billion, the king said.

The budget confirms Saudi Arabia’s “keenness to protect and enhance our gains,” the king said.

Budget 2022 announcement comes after the Kingdom has overcome the economic effects and exceptional stages of the Covid-19, and as the kingdom continues its economic breakthrough, King Salman said.

