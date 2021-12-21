Saudi parliamentary delegation to arrive in Islamabad on December 22

Islamabad: On Special invitation of the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, Saudi Parliamentary delegation led by Chairman of Shura Council of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Dr Abdullah Bin Mohammed al Sheikh will visiting Pakistan on a three-day official visit.

The Saudi Parliamentary delegation would arrive in Islamabad on 22nd December 2021.

During its stay in Islamabad the Saudi parliamentary delegation besides meeting with Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser, would also meet President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Inter-Parliamentary contacts, bilateral trade relations, latest developments in the region and strategy to strength parliamentary relations between two countries would be deliberated upon during the interaction of Saudi Shura Parliamentary Delegation with Pakistani political hierarchy.

This visit of the Saudi Parliamentary delegation is regarded as harbinger of change and will bring peace and stability in the region.

This visit would also open new avenues of political and parliamentary cooperation and coordination between two brotherly countries.