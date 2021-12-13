Saudi Ports Authority launches new transshipment service

Web Desk BOL News

13th Dec, 2021. 11:20 am
Saudi Ports

Image: Shutterstock

Saudi Ports Authority, or Mawani, launched a new transshipment service connecting King Abdulaziz Port Dammam, Khalifa bin Salman Port in Bahrain, and various Far East ports.

The new transshipment service comes under Mawani’s strategy that aims at increasing Saudi’s links with global seaports, attracting major international shipping lines to its ports.

The authority aims at raising Saudi’s share of the transshipment market from 21 per cent to 50 per cent by 2030.

Mawani’s aims at consolidating the kingdom’s position as a global logistics hub, as envisioned by Vision 2030.

The new service was launched in partnership with Saudi Global Ports Co. and the international shipping line Orient Overseas Container Line, or OOCL.

