SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will launch a new initiative, Asaan Mobile Account (AMA) on Monday, December 13, 2021, a statement said.

The initiative has been developed under the National Financial Inclusion Strategy with the objective to bring further ease in remote account opening under branchless banking.

This means that the customers would be able to open and operate their accounts in the comfort of their homes, without having to visit the branches, with any of the participating branchless banking providers.

The solution has been developed through collaboration of the State Bank, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra), 13 branchless banking providers, all cellular mobile operators (CMOs) and virtual remittance gateway.

For AMA, the branchless banking providers and cellular mobile operators are collaborating to deliver an interoperable platform, allowing any Pakistani to open an account with a bank.

The AMA will play a crucial role in reaching out to the low-income segments that do not have access to the internet. Moreover, it will be a perfect conduit to onboard women customers, as well.