SCO countries offered to use Pakistani market to boost digital economy: official

BEIJING: Digital economy is interlinked with innovation and wide infrastructure. Both of these aspects are still untapped from Pakistan’s perspective; therefore, the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) members could use the Pakistani market, its resources to boost its digital economy, an official said.

Addressing a seminar on the “Digital economy driving SCO innovation and development”, Commercial Counsellor at the Pakistan Embassy in Beijing Badar uz Zaman said that Pakistan has implemented digital reforms in various aspects such as government management and infrastructure and promoted the overall efficiency of social operations, China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

Zaman said that Pakistan and China had already an Optical Fiber Cable project under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. This project would help improve the ICT and telecom industry, promote tourism, IA, 4G, 5G, and other related industries in Pakistan.

“We have a stronger need to set up data centres in Pakistan and under the safe city projects. Some top Chinese companies like Huawei, JD.com and Tencent could send their delegations to Pakistan to discuss further cooperation, he added.

“Recently, we are seeing more than 30 per cent IT exports growth; therefore, I believe that if these events are organised, SCO may provide a very strong platform for further collaborations on the digital economy and innovation sector,” he said.

The commercial counsellor said that Pakistan is ready to provide all kinds of facilitation, to share the benefits of the digital economy with the member countries.